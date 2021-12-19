Four dead in light plane crash off Australia’s east coast

At least 38 people were killed and over 200 suffered burn injuries on Friday in a blaze on board a packed ferry in Bangladesh.The boat caught fire on the Sugandha river near Jhakakathi, a rural town around 250km south of national capital Dhaka.Those injured have been rushed to local hospitals, reported the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.A video circulating on social media showed a three-storey ferry, called the MV Abhijan-10, engulfed in flames. The authenticity of the video could not immediately be ascertained.Local police chief Moinul Islam told news agency AFP that casualties from the tragedy could rise, adding that some people...
