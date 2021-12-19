Four dead in light plane crash off Australia’s east coast

Officials say the plane is an amphibious type private airplane and it is locally registered. However, it is unclear where the flight originated. Shortly thereafter, several members of the fire department boarded the fire department’s rescue watercraft and also attempted to locate survivors. They did recover the body of a deceased adult white female from the lake. Around 4 p.m., divers with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an adult white male from the wreckage of the plane.

AUBURNDALE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO