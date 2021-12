Silent Night, directed by Camille Griffin, was recently released in theaters and can also be streamed on AMC+. The film at first glance might seem like a usual holiday movie with friends and family getting together to celebrate the holidays, setting up a cliche Christmas dinner. While you get to laugh during the first parts of the film, it gets darker and shifts to serious themes about climate change, death, and moral dilemma. The cast includes Keira Knightley, who starred in the classic holiday flick Love, Actually. The movie also features Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis from Jojo Rabbit, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. If you enjoyed Silent Night‘s dark humor, you might be looking for movies with a similar vibe, so here are five movies you can watch when you’re done with the apocalyptic dark comedy.

