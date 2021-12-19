Firewolves fall to Knighthawks 16-7

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany FireWolves (0-2) was defeated by the Rochester Knighthawks (2-1), 16-7, at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY. on Saturday night. Despite Albany taking the lead first, Rochester commanded the game on both ends of the floor. Full statistics for the game can be found here: https://www.nll.com/game/1478/ .

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 2 1 1 3 7 ROCHESTER 4 4 3 5 16

Joe Nardella of the FireWolves took the opening faceoff. Albany had an early penalty, giving the Knighthawks a man advantage just minutes into the first quarter. FireWolves goaltender, Doug Jamieson, remained strong during the power play and stuff all Rochester attempts. After returning to full strength, the FireWolves were able to capitalize on a transition with a goal from Tony Malcom to open the scoring. Just minutes later, the Knighthawks struck back to tie and again to take the lead 2-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Bertrand and Holden Cattoni.

After another FireWolves penalty, Rochester capitalized again, this time Ryan Smith found the back of the net to give the Knighthawks a 3-1 lead. Thomas Hoggarth quickly found the net again for Rochester, extending the lead midway through the first quarter. Andrew Kew then go the FireWolves back on track with a goal, assisted by Reilly O’Connor. The score held for the remaining minutes as the Knighthawks held onto a 4-2 lead after one quarter of play.

Rochester started the second quarter winning the faceoff and quickly scoring another goal, this time by Curtis Knight. Both teams were then penalized for five minutes each for fighting, leaving no team with a man up advantage. Shortly after, Cattoni found the top shelf, scoring the team’s sixth goal to the FireWolves’ two. Following a stick holding penalty on the Knighthawks, the FireWolves’ Adrian Sorichetti committed a major penalty and found his way to a packed penalty box. Midway through the second quarter, Turner Evans joined the scoring party for Rochester, making the game 7-2 in their favor. Shortly after the FireWolves returned to full strength, the Knighthawks scored again on a nice crease dive goal by Knight. The FireWolves found themselves with a man advantage after a penalty on the Knighthawks. On the power play, Jacob Ruest found the back of the net, getting a goal back for the FireWolves. After another set of penalties committed by both teams, Jackson Nishimura committed one for the FireWolves, giving Rochester another power play opportunity.

Albany won the faceoff to open the second half, but quickly turned the ball over. Less than two minutes into the new period, Shawn Evans netted one for Rochester to extend the lead to 9-3. Colton Watkinson was then penalized for holding, giving the Knighthawks yet another power play chance. The FireWolves were able to fend off the two minutes, but Doug Utting was able to score on a runout to give Rochester a 10-3 advantage. Joe Resetarits was able to net one for the FireWolves to narrow the gap down to six goals again with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Less than a minute later, Bertrand scored again, this time a short-handed goal for the Knighthawks. Rochester took an 11-4 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cattoni completed the hat trick just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend Rochester’s commanding lead. Less than two minutes later, Rochester scored again, forcing a FireWolves goalie change to Ethan Woods. After an extended delay for fighting on the floor, Jamieson reentered the game for the FireWolves as Joel Watson took over in net for Rochester. The Knighthawks had another power play chance, but the FireWolves struck with a short-handed goal by Nishimura. With just under nine minutes to play, Bertrand scored again for the Knighthawks. Following a brief scoring drought by both teams, Cattoni nailed his fourth of the game to give the Knighthawks a 10-goal lead. Resetarits was able to bring the lead back down to single digits, finding the top shelf with just over three minutes to go in the game. Smith quickly got the goal back, scoring at the other end to extend the lead to 16-6. Resetarits soon after scored his third of the game with just over a minute to go. The Knighthawks killed the remainder of the clock and secured a 16-7 victory on the road.

The FireWolves will be back in action on Saturday, January 8 for a home matchup versus the Saskatchewan Rush.

More Sports News

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.