ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Fonda holds off Bethlehem at Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jd1I_0dQqWiNo00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re a hoops fan and didn’t get to Hudson Valley Community College this weekend for the Coaches vs. Coaches Bracket Buster, you’re in luck. They’ve got a full day of hoops Sunday.

As for Saturday, we had a good one in the late afternoon window between Bethlehem and Fonda-Fultonville.

The last time we saw the Braves they shot Schalmont out of the gym and they were giving the Eagles the same treatment Saturday. Allen Booth hit three crucial three’s in the second half as Jackson Cusack led the way with 18 points in a 48-39 win.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Stingy first-half defense leads UAlbany to win before break

BETHLEHEM, P.A. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team cruised to a big 68-52 victory over Lehigh on Tuesday night, heading into the holiday break with a win. The Great Danes held the Mountain Hawks to just 12 points in the first half. “We’ll take the win for sure,” said head coach Dwayne […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany extends win streak to three straight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany led from start to finish, opening the game on a 14-2 run en route to a 65-52 win over Central Connecticut State. “Tonight was a gutsy win for our team,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “Central Connecticut is a scrappy team that hung around all night. They made great adjustments […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gattuso discusses portal amid transfer flurry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight members of the UAlbany football team have entered their names into the transfer portal, including six graduate students and two undergrads, according to head coach Greg Gattuso. “I’m not mad. I’m disappointed,” said Gattuso of the flurry of transfers leaving his program. “I hate losing some of our guys because […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Fonda, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
Bethlehem, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Three-point shooting leads Shenendehowa past Albany

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa shot 11-16 from three-point range against Albany to top the Falcons 59-50 in a night that featured a special halftime ceremony honoring World Series champion and Shen grad Ian Anderson. The Plainsmen trailed by three points at the break, but outscored Albany 20-6 in the third quarter to rally […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Nhl#Braves#Schalmont#Eagles#Sports News Nadal#Abu Dhabi Nhl#Covid Saints#Sb#Hvcc Lansingburgh#Saratoga#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Empire announces 2021 schedule

The National Arena League announced today it’s official schedule for the 2022 season including it’s regular season games followed by it’s postseason schedule. The NAL’s fifth season will feature six teams including five returning NAL franchises the Albany Empire, Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, Jacksonville Sharks, and Orlando Predators.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Union changes spectator policy, proof of vaccination among requirements

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – In order to comply with recently implemented New York State health safety requirements, Union College has announced updated spectator policies for intercollegiate events in all indoor athletic facilities, effective December 30, 2021. For all indoor events at Messa Rink, Viniar Athletic Center and Alumni Gym Pool, proof of full vaccination will be required […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cornell to require booster shots for spring semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the omicron variant surges around the country, Cornell University announced plans to vaccinate the entire campus population for the spring 2022 semester. In a Tuesday morning message, Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced that all students, faculty, and staff must get a COVID booster shot. The deadline for boosters is January 31, […]
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Berkshire County vocational school taking donations for fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Another local effort is hoping to boost the people of Kentucky following a devastating tornado earlier this month. McCann Technical School has been taking donations of everyday items since Friday in an effort to assist a fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky. Over a hundred boxes have already been filled […]
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy