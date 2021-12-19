ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Distributes three assists

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hintz recorded three assists, including two on the power play, and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finn
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. With Tuesday's Washington at Philadelphia game being postponed by an outbreak from the visitors, the NHL has been forced to postpone 50 games this season. 
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy