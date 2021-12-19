ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bradley Beal (37) leads Wizards past Jazz

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlg47_0dQqWLHD00

Bradley Beal bested Donovan Mitchell in a high-scoring duel with 37 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 109-103 upset over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Beal hit 13 of 24 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws, dished out seven assists, grabbed five rebounds and fueled a game-changing run in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.

Mitchell finished with 32 points and four 3-pointers with five assists, but also committed five turnovers as Utah lost for the second consecutive night at home after an eight-game winning streak.

The Jazz took a 92-89 lead after a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards didn’t wilt. Beal sparked a 9-1 surge with three baskets for a 100-95 edge with under four minutes remaining.

Utah pulled within two on a Rudy Gobert dunk with 36.7 seconds remaining, but Washington scored the final four points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a huge 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds left for a five-point lead and then Beal knocked down one of two free throws to close out the win.

Former Jazz point guard Raul Neto totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench. Caldwell-Pope added 13 points.

Gobert scored 11 points, hauled in 19 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Jazz, who played three games in four nights. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, but Utah only went 19-for-30 from the free-throw line and shot just 43.2 percent.

Utah jumped out to a 9-0 run thanks to two 3s from Mitchell and another by Joe Ingles. Utah increased the first-quarter lead to 11 a bit later on Mitchell’s third triple.

Washington responded with a 10-3 run to narrow the gap.

Utah went nearly 3 1/2 minutes without scoring in the latter part of the second quarter. The Wizards, meanwhile, went on a 12-point run to seize their first lead, which they took into the locker room after holding the Jazz to 20 points in the period.

Beal scored 13 points in that quarter and, like Mitchell, had 20 in the first half.

The teams sparred back and forth in the third quarter until the final 1:50 when Neto and Montrezl Harrell each scored five points to turn a three-point deficit into an 84-80 advantage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Multiple Wizards players concerned with Bradley Beal-led offense

The Washington Wizards have not been playing great basketball this season and it looks like it’s starting to get to some of their players. In a recent interview with The Athletic, some Wizard players were unhappy with the direction of the team’s offense currently. In the interview, Montrezl Harrell of the Wizards had this to […] The post Multiple Wizards players concerned with Bradley Beal-led offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards Heartbeat: Performance EKGs for KCP, Avdija and Beal

With the Wizards matchup against the Brooklyn Net postponed due to the pandemic, the team has a rare in-season opportunity to rest, recover from nagging injuries, and get some time on the practice court. Given the team’s struggles since their 10-3 start, the chance to review defensive principles and implement schematic changes should be welcome.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Watch Beal dunk on Gobert, score season-high 37, Wizards beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half. Gobert laughed. But Beal got his dunk and the last laugh. He...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy