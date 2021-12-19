ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: England captain Joe Root returns after missing start of day four due to injury

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland captain Joe Root returned to the field after missing the start of day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide because of injury. Root, 30, was hit with a ball, while not...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for 4 and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
Sporting News

A bonkers fourth day that left Joe Root and England reeling

There are many slow days in Test cricket. There are also days that start at a glacial pace before careering into chaos. And then, there are days - more frequent in COVID times - that are completely bonkers. Day 4 of the Adelaide Test was definitely in the region of...
SPORTS
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. At tea in the day-night encounter, Buttler remained unbeaten on 25 off a dogged 196 balls and Stuart Broad was on 0, with 288 runs behind and needing to negotiate 26 tricky overs in a final session under lights with twilight falling.
WORLD
The Independent

Who is Emma Raducanu? The 18-year-old US Open champion

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.As Thomas Tuchel’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless....
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH
The Independent

Harlequins’ title success rekindled Danny Care’s love for the game of rugby

Danny Care returns to Twickenham with his love for the game rekindled by a title-winning season and the determination to help Harlequins’ young guns fulfil their potential.A year ago Care’s interest in rugby was waning as Quins toiled in front of empty stands, the absence of fans deflating a high-energy player whose England career had ended two years earlier.But the departure of Paul Gustard dramatically transformed fortunes on the pitch to the extent that a team positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership stormed to their first domestic crown since 2012.As the end of lockdown brought supporters back to grounds, albeit...
RUGBY

