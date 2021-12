It’s the onset of winter and, depending on where you live, that can mean only one thing – snow. But in the absence of the real sort, why not settle for the virtual kind? It’s just as endearing, just as blindingly beautiful. I promise. So put on your woolen socks (if you have them), grab a hot cocoa, and enjoy this run-down of some of the best winter-themes levels that the magical world of gaming has to offer. All the while being eternally thankful – or frustrated – that you’re not in them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO