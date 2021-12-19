ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Eric Musselman After Upset Loss to Hofstra

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5fue_0dQqV3RB00

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say.

Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part.

He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who contributed a double-double for Hofstra in the win, put in more effort on the court than Arkansas's entire roster.

Musselman then cited a lack of leadership in the locker room as a glaring issue for the team.

