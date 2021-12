Cites effort, confidence by Pride as reasons for upset

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes met with the media following Hofstra's 89-81 upset of the Hogs at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Lykes said seeing Hofstra drop into a zone caught the team off guard.

Lykes shot 5-of-11 from the field, despite going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. He was also a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line for a total of 19 points.