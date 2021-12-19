ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc on civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer to air in February

By GABRIELA SZYMANOWSKA, The Clarion-Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A documentary about Mississippi Delta sharecropper and civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer will open the 10th season of the Emmy award-winning PBS series, America ReFramed. Produced by Hamer’s great-niece Monica Land and Selena Lauterer, and directed by Joy Davenport, “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America”...

The award-winning documentary series America ReFramed, a co-production of WORLD Channel and American Documentary, Inc., launches its landmark 10th season with the world premiere of Fannie Lou Hamer’s America, a portrait of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist. The season begins with a special presentation on PBS on Tuesday, February 22, from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by its broadcast on WORLD Channel on Thursday, February 24. This marks the weekly series’ move to its new Thursday time slot, with many titles available to stream beginning February 22 on worldchannel.org, WORLD Channel’s YouTube Channel and on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.
