Media member covering Ashes series tests positive for Covid ahead of day four in Adelaide

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A confirmed coronavirus case among the broadcast media provided a scare ahead of the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.

It is understood the individual who provided the positive test had conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan in Adelaide on Saturday.

Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.

A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.

“SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.

“In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins had already been ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case, with the news emerging just hours before the start of the pink-ball match in Adelaide.

Comments / 1

