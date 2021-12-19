Surveillance video from inside Barton Creek Mall reveals chaos during ‘active attack’ call

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video from the Twisted Cork Wine Bar inside Barton Creek Mall shows the chaos inside as people evacuated during an incident Saturday night.

While the Austin Police Department reported the scene had been cleared as of Saturday night and no injuries were reported, Austin-Travis County emergency responders activated an ‘active attack’ response and law enforcement flooded to the mall when initial calls came in.

Police said they believe there was a robbery where smashed jewelry cases were mistaken for gunshots.

Video of people running through the mall can be seen in Twisted Cork Wine Bar’s surveillance video, so can police entering the mall with rifles drawn. The owner of Twisted Cork told KXAN that APD arrived very shortly after the panic started.

You can watch some of the surveillance video from the Twisted Cork Wine Bar here:

Evacuations and sheltering in place

Austin police said the Helzberg Diamonds store inside of the mall was the scene of the robbery. Officials said three people are possibly involved, but no arrests have been made and no details about the suspects were released.

Crowds of people exited the mall or sheltered in place in various locations inside.

Video shared with KXAN shows people being evacuated from a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the AMC theater inside of the mall.

After searching and securing the scene, Austin police said they found no evidence of a gun being seen or fired.

Police are asking anyone who may have gotten video of the Helzberg Diamonds store when the robbery happened to please contact the department.

