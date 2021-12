Call of Duty: Warzone pushed out its Season One update late last night, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! Season One looks to bring players a heap of new content, most excitingly including the new Pacific map alongside the Ricochet anti-cheat. These two aspects are about to revitalize Warzone, with the age of Verdansk and its infection of endless hackers being some major points of contention. That’s not all that’s coming though, with an array of new weapons, contracts, a new Gulag, and much more! Needless to say, there’s plenty for you to take part in. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its Season One update!

