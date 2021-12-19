ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Late offensive surge lifts Missouri Southern over Lincoln

By Reina Garcia
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team was looking for redemption after a blowout loss to Central Missouri on Thursday.

The Lions hosted Lincoln in their last game before the Christmas break. The Blue Tigers kept it close throughout the entire game until late in the second half.

With about seven and a half minutes to go in the game, the Missouri Southern offense really hit its stride and created a more comfortable lead that helped them to an 81-66 victory.

Forward Christian Bundy played a key role in the win, scoring a career-high 29 points.

“My teammates just believe in me,” said Bundy. “The coaches believe in me. Any of us can go off on any given night. So it just happened to be me tonight.”

“We tried to make it a point today to get him the basketball,” said head coach Jeff Boschee. “I thought he was patient. He made a couple good passes out of it and then was able to draw 13 fouls and able to get to the free throw line and to step up and make those was huge for us.”

The Lions will return to action on New Year’s Day on the road against no. 2 ranked Northwest Missouri.

