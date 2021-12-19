ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pitt men and women fall to UCM

By Max Preston
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PPZZ_0dQqSDMF00

Both the Pitt State men and women hosted Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena. The women dropped their game to UCM 70-61, while the men fell 66-58.

The women next face Tabor College at home Dec 29 and the men go on the road to face Missouri Western on New Years Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Frontenac advances in Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament; McDonald County, CJ to play in consolation bracket

ANDERSON, Mo. — Thursday night kicked off the boys portion of the Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament, held by McDonald County High School. McDonald County faced Springdale in the opening round, but fell 85-60. They’ll play in the consolation bracket on Friday night. Frontenac and Carl Junction also competed against each other in the opening round […]
ANDERSON, MO
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Athletics Mourns Loss of Chance Gibson

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M cross country and track & field student-athlete Chance Gibson passed away in an automobile accident Saturday at 11:20 a.m. as he returned home from College Station for the holiday break, according to his family. Gibson, a freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, had just...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Panhandle Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State Collegian

Football finds 2022 quarterback in Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez

The Kansas State football team has been busy in the transfer portal during the winter season, including big pickups in JUCO defensive back Kobe Savage and NDSU/Virginia defensive back Josh Hayes. Hayes played under K-State head coach Chris Klieman while Klieman was still at NDSU, and Savage is among the highest-rated JUCO transfers in the nation.
KANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

UCM’s World Record Confirmed

After a thorough review of video, photographs and other supporting materials, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ has confirmed that the University of Central Missouri now officially holds the title for the largest ridden parade of mules. This record-setting achievement was reached with the help of 50 mules and their riders during...
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucm#Weather#Missouri Western#Tabor College#Nexstar Media Inc
KCCI.com

Iowa State, Purdue hold Humboldt homecoming

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — It was a Humboldt homecoming on Sunday night. Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and Purdue wrestling coach Tony Ersland each won state championships at Humboldt High School. Sunday night they returned home for a dual in front of their home fans. Sports director, Scott Reister,...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
New Britain Herald

Central Connecticut men, women roll past Hartford

Central Connecticut men's and women's basketball both had home wins last week, with the men pulling out a win over Hartford on Saturday and the women storming off with a win over Hartford on Friday. The Blue Devil men opened play against the Hawks trading scores through the first half,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Iowa pulls away from Southeastern with second half run

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team dropped the final game of their eight-game road trip to the University of Iowa, 93-62, Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lions (4-9) had three players score in double figures led by Joe Kasperzyk with 14 points....
IOWA STATE
Central Michigan University Chippewas

CMU Men Fall At Detroit Mercy

DETROIT – Detroit used a 12-2 run over a three-plus minute stretch late in the second half on Sunday in handing Central Michigan an 89-75 loss in a nonconference men's basketball game at the Titans' Calihan Hall. The Chippewas (1-10) open Mid-American Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (4:30...
DETROIT, MI
Four States Home Page

McAuley Catholic’s Kennedy DeRuy’s honored for reaching 1,000 career points in win over Northeast Vernon County

JOPLIN, MO. — McAuley senior Kennedy DeRuy was just one basket away from reaching 1,000 career points coming into Friday’s game against Northeast Vernon County. After DeRuy got her first basket early in the first quarter, reaching the 1,000 career point mark, her teammates embraced her and she received a standing ovation from the home […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

711
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy