Pitt men and women fall to UCM

Both the Pitt State men and women hosted Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena. The women dropped their game to UCM 70-61, while the men fell 66-58.

The women next face Tabor College at home Dec 29 and the men go on the road to face Missouri Western on New Years Day.

