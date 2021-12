Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 provides a slew of new quests, challenges, and mechanics for players to engage in, and among the many objectives that players may have is igniting an opponent. In the previous Chapter, Fortnite players were able to set other players on fire using Exotic weapons purchased from Blaze, such as the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. However, now that those weapons have been vaulted, players will need to utilize readily available ammunition from the wilderness — Fireflies. By collecting Fireflies to craft Firefly Jars, Fortnite players will be able to ignite their opponents with speed and ease.

