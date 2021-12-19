ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers activate Igor Shesterkin off IR, send Kinkaid back to Hartford, and Nemeth on COVID protocol

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers having four days off opted to remove goaltender Igor Shesterkin from injured reserve today. Keith Kinkaid, who won his only start has been sent down to the Hartford Wolf Pack. In the Rangers 3-2 win against the Coyotes, he surrendered two goals on 31 shots while posting...

