Rangers activate Igor Shesterkin off IR, send Kinkaid back to Hartford, and Nemeth on COVID protocol

Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! Since the Rangers went 11-1 in 12 games dating back from Nov. 8 – Dec. 7, the team is currently in the midst of a slump, going 2-3-1 in their last six games. The Blueshirts have had difficulty scoring goals as the most they have tallied in a game has been three, which they did in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 8. The team is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last Friday and have no games this week after they saw games postponed due to COVID. Let’s take a look at some of the latest news surrounding the Rangers.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO