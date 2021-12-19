Pedestrian killed in collision on Weedpatch Highway near Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision Saturday evening along Weedpatch Highway near Lamont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at around 6:05 p.m. on Weedpatch Highway just north of Farmers Lane. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The pedestrian will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.