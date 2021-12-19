ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts, Jonathan Taylor run over Patriots

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor understood the challenge long before he suited up Saturday night.

He anticipated defensive mastermind Bill Belichick would stack the line of scrimmage and dare the Indianapolis Colts to beat them with the passing game as he’s done to so many other opponents.

This time, Taylor turned the tables. The second-year running back rushed for 170 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left to seal Indy’s 27-17 victory over New England.

“I think it just says we’re a team that’s going to come in and play 60 minutes, four quarters of hard football and we’re not going to give up till the clock hits zero,” Taylor said after logging 29 carries. “It was just all out effort.”

Taylor’s performance may have changed their season season, too. By winning for the fifth time in six games and snapping an eight-game losing streak against a bitter rival, Indy (8-6) solidified its playoff hopes with another crucial conference victory.

He’s run for a score in 11 straight games, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the longest streak in franchise history.

Nobody inside the Colts locker room was surprised by his stat line — or the epic highlight of Taylor breaking through the line, eluding a tackle and sprinting to the front corner of the end zone..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhLhp_0dQqQCP600
Jonathan Taylor bolts past J.C. Jackson for a 67-yard game-clinching touchdown run in the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots.

“I almost called a pass there because I thought we needed a first down and I talked it over with Marcus Brady and said ‘No, let’s call one more pass,'” coach Frank Reich said referring to his offensive coordinator. “There’s no way anybody’s catching him.”

For the Patriots (9-5), it marked the end of a seven-game winning streak and dropped them out of the No. 1 slot in the AFC playoff chase. And it was mostly of their own making.

A bevy of uncharacteristic mistakes put the Pats in a 20-0 hole and Taylor’s long run made sure they couldn’t come all the way back.

The game had a little bit of everything — drama, physical play, shouting matches, even a fight that led to the ejections of Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

But Indy won this one by stealing a page out of Belichick’s playbook — using the ground game to chew up the clock and closing it out with a back-breaking play in the waning minutes. It was Indy’s first win over New England since 2009.

“I’ve said it like five times, I can say it another five times,” Belichick said. “We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight.”

Taylor and the Colts had the upper hand from the start. They opened the second series with seven straight running plays before Taylor took a direct snap, handed off to Carson Wentz and then Wentz flipped the ball to Nyheim Hines for an 8-yard scoring pass and a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Adams followed that by blocking Jake Bailey’s punt that E.J. Speed recovered in the end zone for a 14-0 lead — New England’s largest deficit since a Week 3 loss to New Orleans. Two field goals made it 20-0 early in the third.

“It seems like they just had good force on the play,” New England special teams star Matthew Slater said. “That’s tough when you give up plays like that, it’s going to be hard to win. We spotted a team 20 points at their place. Good luck trying to win. There’s no excuse to play like that.”

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones finally answered with a 12-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry and after Nick Folk’s short field goal made it 20-10, Jones hooked up with Henry for a 7-yard scoring pass with 2:21 left.

Belichick opted to kick it deep and two plays later, Taylor closed it out.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork Shares One Secret Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Methods

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If Bill Belichick is the GOAT, what makes him so great? It’s one of those questions that can’t ever be answered in a simple fashion. It’s a complex question that demands complex answers. So whenever one of his former players sheds a light on particular aspects of his coaching style, it always helps to paint the picture of how Belichick operates and why his teams have won so many football games. Vince Wilfork did that in Tom Brady’s newest documentary episode for ESPN. The installment focused on the 2014 season and the Patriots’ run to their...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Jake Bailey
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Marcus Brady
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Wonders Why T.Y. Hilton Wasn’t Ejected After Colts Receiver Made Contact With Official

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick was still a bit miffed over Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts when he spoke with reporters on Monday morning, and took aim at some of the officiating in the 27-17 loss. Mainly, Belichick believes officials missed a pretty easy ejection when tempers started to flare in the second half. Things got a little chippy between Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman, as the two engaged in a little tussle after a particularly physical run block six minutes into the third quarter. Pittman’s helmet was loose when he approached Dugger, and it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Patriots#American Football#Indy#Afc#Pats
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter,

Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy