Cathedral Prep's Jake Van Dee wrestles for first time since winning a PIAA gold medal

Jake Van Dee experienced significant changes between March 13, when the Cathedral Prep wrestler became a state champion, and Saturday, when he competed in his first PIAA match since then.

Van Dee's hair was blonde in color and wavy in length for the seven-team Rambler Duals, held at Joann Mullen Gymnasium.

The senior also competed in weight classes above the 113-pound division he conquered during last season's PIAA Class 3A tournament at Hershey.

Van Dee also wore a University of Nebraska pullover top when he wasn't in action Saturday. His status as a state gold medalist was a significant reason the Division I Cornhuskers recruited him to their campus starting next fall.

One thing that didn't change during Saturday's duals, though, was Van Dee's penchant for victory. He went 4-0 as an individual, which surpassed Prep's 3-1 dual record after six-plus hours of action.

There was no true offseason according to Van Dee, whose four wins left him five away from the cherished mark of 100. He trained indifferent styles of wrestling, such as Greco-Roman, as a way to hone his current techniques and potentially add new ones.

“I didn't really take a break,” Van Dee said. “I kept training over the summer. I didn't compete as much, so it was good to compete again (Saturday). I'm better in (the neutral position) and definitely better on my feet.”

Van Dee wasn't upright for excessive amounts of mat time Saturday. He pinned each of his four opponents, either at 126 or 132 pounds.

Caiden Pirkel of Cleveland St. Edward was the only one of those four who lasted into the second period. Van Dee stopped him at 3 minutes, 2 seconds of their 126 meeting.

St. Edward finished 5-0 overall with its 40-24 victory vs. the Ramblers. Prep went 3-1, with two of its wins against Hickory (48-21) and Greenville (50-18).

McDowell and Northwestern were the other Erie County schools involved in the seven-team event. The Trojans finished 1-4 and the Wildcats 2-3.

Second state champ back

Van Dee wasn't the only returning PIAA champion from District 10 who suited up Saturday.

Louie Gill is in his second season as a Hickory Hornet. The sophomore wrestled up multiple weight classes from the 106 division he won during last season's Class 2A state tournament.

“I just want to work harder so I can do that again (this season),” Gill said of his state title. “There's really no different mentality for me; it's just more work this year. I think I've got better (two-point) shots now that I can always hit.”

Gill wrestled for the second time in as many weekends. He began his 2021-22 season with a first-place appearance in the 113 field of the Hornets' traditional season-opening meet.

Division I trio

Van Dee also shared a prestigious trait with two other wrestlers involved in Saturday's duals – Division I recruit status.

Hickory's Carter Gill, Louie Gill's older brother, recently signed with the University at Buffalo. The Division I Bulls compete in the Mid-American Conference, which also lists Edinboro University's wrestling team as a member.

“I'm really looking forward to moving on and getting to the next level,” Carter Gill said. “I'm already training hard because I want to see what I can do in college.”

Competing at the Division I level level began to infiltrate Gill's thoughts the summer after his freshman season at Hickory. A 33-10 record as a first-year Hornet, combined with a berth in the Northwest Region 2A tournament, were what spurred him to keep progressing.

Gill surpassed 100 career victories during the early days of this season. That same scenario happened for Cole Karpinski, who wrestled as an upperweight for Greenville on Saturday.

Karpinski is awaiting official paperwork to clear so he can attend the United States Military Academy. The senior also plans to wrestle for Army, a member of the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.

“I'm super excited to represent West Point and my country,” Karpinski said. “A lot of people from my mother's side (of the family) have served.”

Army, coached by Kevin Ward, has two former district wrestlers on its current roster. Harbor Creek graduate Sam Sallot is listed as a 141-pound senior and Saegertown graduate Kenny Kiser as a 149-pound freshman.

Rivalry on hold

Prep and McDowell didn't wrestle Saturday even though they were in the same gym for more than six hours.

The Ramblers and Trojans opted to wait until Jan. 19 to meet on the mat. That's when the teams will hold their Region 5 dual at McDowell's Paul Goll Gymnasium.

Prep will compete one more time before Christmas. The Ramblers will host the Reynolds Raiders on Tuesday in a rare dual between the district's reigning team champions.

The Raiders (1-1) won the last five PIAA Class 2A tournaments. No athletic program in district history has ever claimed that many in a row.

A win at Prep also would double as the 900th dual victory for Reynolds. The Raiders sought that milestone last Thursday, but Greenville prevailed over its backyard rival 36-24.

Panther Holiday Classic

At Cresson, Harbor Creek's Connor Pierce, who was favored to win the tournament's 138-pound division, came through as expected. The senior led Jamison Poklembo 15-4 when he pinned his Mount Pleasant opponent with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in their championship match.

Pierce already has a 10-0 record two weeks into the PIAA's 2021-22 season. He goes into the holiday week with a career record of 112-17, according to pa-wrestling.com.

Pierce was one of three Erie County wrestlers who advanced to the tournament's finals. Corry's Hayden Linkerhof was the silver medalist at 215 and teammate Xavier Reyda at heavyweight.

King of the Mountain Tournament

At Mill Hall, General McLane's Wilson Spires lost in the tournament's heavyweight final. Williamsport's Charles Crews, the division's second seed, prevailed in the tiebreaker format for a 6-3 decision.

Spires upset the bracket's top seed en route to the championship match. He beat Garnet Valley's Nicholas Mahoney 7-2 in their quarterfinal meeting.

McLane, the only District 10 team in a field of 30, finished 22nd with 54½ points. Williamsport won with 169.

Results for the Rambler Duals at the Hagerty Family Events Center's Joann Mullen Gymnasium:

Final team records: 1. Cleveland St. Edward 5-0, 2. Cathedral Prep 3-1, 3. Hickory 4-1, 4. Greenville 2-3, 5. Northwestern 2-3, 6. McDowell 1-4, 7. Buffalo St. Joseph's 0-5

First round

McDowell 45, Buffalo St. Joseph's 9

Cleveland St. Edward 63, Greenville 9

Second round

Cleveland St. Edward 69, Northwestern 0

145 pounds: Eaton (SE) p Twentier :40; 152: Tome (SE) d Fountain 3-1; 160: Miller (SE) p Mello :30; 172: Miller (SE) p Bendure 1:40; 189: Slaper (SE) p Campbell 1:05; 215: Gregory (SE) p Gruda 1:20; 285: Head (SE) d Ransom 6-0; 106: Timar (SE) p Start 1:18; 113: Mann (SE) p Rodriguez :50; 120: Sandifer (SE) p Chiesa 4:20; 126: Lentz (SE) by forfeit; 132: O'Brien (SE) p Sutter 5:00; 138: Durbin (SE) d Lopez 2-1

Cathedral Prep 66, Buffalo St. Joseph's 3

145 pounds: Ventresca (SJ) d Williams 6-0; 152: Smith (CP) p Long 1:16; 160: Shetler (CP) p Buckley 2:26; 172: Mallory (CP) p Van Vessen 2:28; 189: Harrick (CP) p DePinto 4:30; 215: Blossey (CP) p Burkard :29; 285: Pustelak (CP) by forfeit; 106: Oler (CP) by forfeit; 113: Hurd (CP) p Zimmerman 1:05; 120: Dombkowski (CP) by forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Van Dee (CP) p Cannavo :36; 138: Staab (CP) p Kline 4:57

Hickory 44, McDowell 19

145 pounds: Blue (Mc) d Neofotishos 3-2; 152: Carrick (Mc) tf Ruffo 17-2; 160: C.Gill (H) d Butterfield 9-3; 172: Simmons (Mc) tf Bucher 21-6; 189: Holland (H) p Dickerson :34; 215: Peterson (Mc) p Figueroa 1:33; 285: Maule (H) d Sroka 3-1; 106: O'Brien (H) by forfeit; 113: Kayden (H) by forfeit; 120: L.Gill (H) md Sallot 8-0; 126: Patel (H) md Dvorak 12-1; 132: Miller (H) p Neavins :47; 138: Saylor (H) p Flores 1:10

Third round

Cathedral Prep 50, Greenville 18

152 pounds: Smith (CP) tf Springer 17-2; 160: Mallory (CP) d Gentile 5-2; 172: Shetler (CP) d Hayne 4-0; 189: Karpinski (Gv) p Harrick :53; 215: Blossey (CP) d Wilson 9-5; 285: Eynon (Gv) p Pustelak 2:21; 106: Oler (CP) p Goodspeed 4:26; 113: Hurd (CP) p Christner 1:26; 120: Dombkowski (CP) p Rauso 1:34; 126: Van Dee (CP) p Richardson 1:33; 132: Staab (CP) p NA 1:22; 138: Battles (Gv) p Irvin 4:58; 145: Williams (CP) by forfeit

Hickory 66, Buffalo St. Joseph's 12

Northwestern 36, McDowell 35

Note: The Trojans were deducted two team points for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fourth round

Greenville 48, Northwestern 21

160 pounds: Moore (Gv) p Mello 1:10; 172: Gentile (Gv) p Bendure 1:45; 189: Campbell (N) d Calvin 10-6; 215: Karpinski (Gv) p Gruda 2:58; 285: Hyde (Gv) p Ransom :18; 106: Goodspeed (Gv) p Start 3:15; 113: Christner (Gv) p Rodriguez :54; 120: Chiesa (Nw) p Richardson 1:43; 126: Rauso (Gv) by forfeit; 132: Sutter (Nw) d Porter 7-0; 138: Lopez (Nw) p Rottman :56; 145: Battles (Gv) p Twentier :42; 152: Fountain (Nw) d Springer 7-2

Cathedral Prep 48, Hickory 21

160 pounds: C.Gill (H) md Shetler 12-4; 172: Mallory (CP) p Bucher 1:14; 189: Harrick (CP) p Figueroa 2:53; 215: Blossey (CP) p Holland 1:18; 285: Maule (H) p Pustelak 2:55; 106: O'Brien (H) d Oler 10-3; 113: L.Gill (H) d Hurd 6-2; 120; Dombkowski (CP) p Cominsky 2:57; 126: Van Dee (CP) p Patel 1:14; 132: Staab (CP) p Miller 4:49; 138: Saylor (H) tf Irvin 17-2; 145: Williams (CP) p Neofotishos 3:53; 152: Smith (CP) p Ruffo 1:57

Cleveland St. Edward 71, Buffalo St. Joseph's 0

Fifth round

Cleveland St. Edward 54, McDowell 11

Hickory 36, Greenville 31

Northwestern 48, Buffalo St. Joseph's 9

Sixth round

Cleveland St. Edward 40, Cathedral Prep 24

189 pounds: Blossey (CP) d Waugh 4-3; 215: Gregory (SE) p Harrick :47; 285: Regovich (SE) p Pustelak :45; 106: Timar (SE) p Oler :45; 113: Hurd (CP) p Manns 5:46; 120: Sandifer (SE) p Dombkowski 5:55; 126: Van Dee (CP) p Pirkel 3:02; 132: Goldberg (SE) p Irvin 2:47; 138: Staab (CP) d Durbin 2-0; 145: Eaton (SE) md Williams 10-0; 152: Smith (CP) d Tome by injury default; 160: Miller (SE) p Mallory :51; 172: double forfeit

Hickory 50, Northwestern 21

Greenville 57, McDowell 14

