The hero’s moment was there for the taking Wednesday, but Old Dominion couldn’t grab it. And the way it went down might make coach Jeff Jones’ Christmas a little less merry. Dimitrius Underwood scored 13 points and the College of Charleston weathered a frantic comeback attempt to hold on for an 82-80 victory over the Monarchs at Chartway Arena. ODU (5-8) had a chance to win its final ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO