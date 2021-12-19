UPDATED: One dead after being struck by a car

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - A Meridian man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Idaho State Police, the Idaho Falls Police Department as well as the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to the scene near the northbound off-ramp of I15 at exit 116, near Idaho Falls at approximately 8:21 P.M.

A 41-year-old man from Shelley, Idaho was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the 26-year-old man from Meridian traveled through the median, ran out into the road, and was hit by the vehicle.

The man died at the scene, and the next of kin has been notified.

The northbound off-ramp was closed for approximately 1.5 hours.

