Bicyclists pass through Las Cruces on 6,000-mile journey for clean energy awareness

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Two bicyclists riding electric and solar powered bikes make their way to Las Cruces Friday, after riding 123 days and over 5,000 miles to New Mexico.

Sushil Reddy, a former Guinness world record holder for the longest journey on an e-bike, and his co-worker, Luis Fourzan, said they are raising awareness of solar powered and electric bikes to showcase a clean energy initiative.

“I just hopped on the bike in North Carolina and started pedaling and I think with an e-bike, it's do-able, it's an opportunity that opens cycling for a lot of people,” said Fourzan.

Their bikes provide 50-percent of the power and their legs provide the other 50, but they say that along with physical fitness - it also takes mental fitness.

“A certain level of mental fitness because we are on the bike for almost 6 or 7 hours a day, that requires a certain kind of mental fitness to be very aware on the road and of the surroundings,” said Reddy.



After Las Cruces, they planned to travel to El Paso to take a Christmas break for a few days before continuing their journey to its' finish in Houston.



But the goal of the ride doesn’t end there.



“Its not just do this ride and that's it. We will start spreading it in other types of ways like with lawmakers, with local politicians to improve the bike infrastructure in the cities,” said Fourzan.

