Lafayette, LA

Golf course toy drive

 6 days ago
Through times have been rough for some people in Lafayette, the toy drive hosted by Jay and Lionel Hebert Golf Course shows we can still make the most of the holiday season.

The goal was to provide children in the community with a toy and maybe some Christmas cheer.

Professional golfer Christ Arceneaux was their for the event.

He tells KATC, "Times are hard, we wanted to make it something special at the golf course. We have a huge golf community, really diverse, and everyone chipped in its been beautiful. Everybody's excited you can hear the noise behind us, the kids you know there here running around there excited, taking pictures with Santa. I mean its wonderful, man, just a wonderful experience for everybody."

