Christmas food drive spreads blessings and cheer

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
Lady Queen of Peace Church kept in mind everyone who may be without this Christmas season.

The church hosted a food drive today as a token of appreciation and a way to spread blessing and holiday cheer.

Father Edward Duhon tells KATC, "Lady Queen of Peace really wants to extend the Christmas Blessing to all those who had to go without so this is just one small token of appreciation. We want to share the blessings that we have with them, and it was a great event, a lot of people turned out so we're really excited and thankful for that."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Christmas Blessing#Food Drive#Peace Church
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News

