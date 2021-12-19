TUPATALK: Prep sports year nearing end, a good time for perspective

Well, the high school sports’ season for 2021 is grinding to a halt, at least as far as games and competitions.

Area fans have plenty for which to look forward coming into January.

Many area teams appear to have notable promise or are about where they were last year at this time.

More than that, there are many exceptional athletes spread throughout the area, in basketball, swimming and wrestling.

The Bartlesville High swim team appears capable of make a strong run, but is still gaining seasoning and getting the lineup firmed up with the swimmers matched up with their strongest events for their’s and the team’s best benefit.

Success in high school sports is a by-product of many things — experience, those unique athletes that come along every so often, coaching motivation and strategy, teamwork and chemistry, good luck in terms of avoiding injuries or too many adverse officiating calls, focus of the players, emotional discipline, the players’ commitment to preparation and those intangibles no one can control, such as odd bounces of the ball, slips, weather, extraordinary emotions, and so on.

Truth is, ultimate victory is not a straight-line process. There are so many variables.

I feel badly for those whose whole attention is to win some title, and thereby miss the fun of the journey.

Often, the more deserving teams lose, for one reason or another. Some might call if unfair or a team letdown or something.

I call it just a part of life to learn from.

As humans, it seems we deal with adversity more than good luck.

One of my Christmas wishes would be that myself, and all, strengthen our perspective of the good things and the blessings, and are less obsessed by the failures and challenges that are inevitably a part of imperfect mortality and people.