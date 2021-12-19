ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 13 Auburn rallies from 13-point deficit in win over SLU

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m36Ec_0dQqLMld00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKq19_0dQqLMld00

Walter Kessler scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and Wendell Green Jr. added 15 points and eight assists to help No. 13 Auburn overcome a 13-point deficit to beat Saint Louis 74-70 Saturday night.

K.D. Johnson hit a jump shot with nine seconds remaining to put Auburn (10-1) up 72-70, and Billikens forward Frances Okoro missed a pair of free throws with two seconds left.

“It was important to get tested ... and I was very proud of those guys,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after his team's second true road game.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (8-4) with 17 points and Yuri Collins added 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and eight assists.

“Just too many mistakes under three minutes, and they made us pay for every single one of them,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said after his team's third loss in four games. “To me, turnover, missed free throws under four minutes is when you've got to close it out, and that's kind of been the problem.”

Saint Louis was up 60-47 with 9:13 remaining due to a 9-0 run during which Pearl was called for a technical foul. Auburn countered by outscoring Saint Louis 27-10 for the remainder of the contest for its seventh straight win.

“We really just came together,” Kessler said. “The coaching staff did a great job calming us down. We did a great job of calming ourselves down and understood that basketball is a game of runs and we couldn't get rattled.”

Lior Berman hit a 3 with 2:14 remaining to give Auburn its first lead since 13:26 remaining in the first half.

Auburn held a 35-27 halftime lead after outscoring Saint Louis 26-13 over the final 10:42 of the first half. The Billikens didn’t score in the final 4:04. Saint Louis answered with a 9-0 run of its own in the first 4:08 of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Currently owns the second-longest winning streak among SEC teams — behind only No. 19 LSU, which defeated Louisiana Tech 66-57 Saturday night.

Saint Louis: Despite not having a player taller than 6-foot-9, the Billikens outrebounded the Tigers 46-27 and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds.

WELCOME BACK

Pearl was back on the bench after serving a two-game suspension as part of the NCAA’s ruling against Auburn for unethical conduct involving a former associated head coach. ... Forward Jaylin Williams returned after missing Tuesday night’s contest with turf toe.

UP NEXT:

Auburn: Hosts Murray State on Wednesday.

Saint Louis: Faces Drake on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Ford
Person
Bruce Pearl
Person
Drake
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slu#College Football#Sec#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy