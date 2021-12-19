ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: John Cook, Huskers on the Loss to Wisconsin in the National Championship Match

By Hail Varsity Staff
hailvarsity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska came up a set short of its sixth national title on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, falling to Wisconsin 25-22, 29-31, 23-25, 25-23, 12-15. The fourth-seeded Badgers held 10-seed Nebraska to .141 hitting while hitting .183....

hailvarsity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

John Cook elevates Jaylen Reyes to lead assistant coach with Husker volleyball

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook quickly worked to maintain continuity in the coaching staff by announcing Tuesday that assistant coach Jaylen Reyes has been promoted to the Huskers’ lead assistant role. That follows the weekend departure of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand to be the head women’s coach at...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Loss#Badgers
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kent State lineman pukes on field, gets flagged for false start

Kent State OL Bill Kuduk must have hit the potato bar a bit too hard ahead of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup against Wyoming. Kuduk threw up on the field during the first half of the game with Kent State inside Wyoming’s 10-yard line. To add insult to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy