Erie, PA

Saturday evening armed standoff in the City of Erie ends peacefully

By Brent Clapper
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH2zk_0dQqJru400

Erie Police were forced to block off one section of street after an armed man barricades himself in a house.

According to police, this happened around 6:00 p.m. at a home on West 24th and Liberty Street.

The SWAT Team was also called to the scene.

The incident ended shortly afterward when the person surrendered to police and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported.

