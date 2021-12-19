ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year. On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.) On this date:. In 1777,...

The Guardian

America is now in fascism’s legal phase

“Let us be reminded that before there is a final solution, there must be a first solution, a second one, even a third. The move toward a final solution is not a jump. It takes one step, then another, then another.”. So began Toni Morrison’s 1995 address to Howard University,...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Ryan Fan

How Did Otto Warmbier Actually Die?

Photo by Susan Svrluga and Anna Fifield at the Washington Post, Wikipedia Commons, CC BY-NC2.0. When I was in my freshman year of college, the story of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who allegedly stole a North Korean flag, was all over the news. I remember the story always being very political from the start.
State
Pennsylvania State
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Is This How World War III Begins?

In October, Facebook and its related social media platforms went down in mysterious circumstances for six hours. On the same day, China sent 52 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone, the largest and most provocative incursion yet. If military theorists are correct, headlines like these will be the precursor to World War III.
MILITARY

