CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – The recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 has caused SIU to change their plans for the spring semester. Classes will still start as planned on January 10, but upon returning to campus, all students and employees, including those that are fully vaccinated, will be tested for COVID-19. Following the first test, only those that are unvaccinated will be required to test weekly. Masks will still be required in shared indoor spaces.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO