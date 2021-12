By Don Chipman Sports Editor The 39th Annual Lady Tiger Classic will boast five or six teams that could lay claim to the “Whole Enchilada” in 2021, or maybe a darkhorse, could come out of the 24-team field to grab the prestigious title. The LTC will run Dec. 27th through Dec. 30th at both the BHS Senior High and Middle School Gyms. The 24-team affair is comprised of: Abington-ROVA, Athens,…

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 HOURS AGO