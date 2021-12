Nikola Corp. and Volvo Truck announced new orders for electric trucks on Wednesday, adding momentum for the still nascent move to zero tailpipe emissions. The provisional orders at Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) include 10 battery-electric Tre models that will be leased by Heniff Transportation Systems through Thompson Truck Centers, a member of Nikola’s sales and service dealer network. If Heniff likes the performance of the trucks, it could boost the order by as many as 90 trucks.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO