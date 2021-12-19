ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Dog saves Ankeny family from carbon monoxide poisoning

By Stephanie Johnson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztz5x_0dQqIUlG00

ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved family pet became her family’s hero when carbon monoxide, an odorless gas, crept into their home on Monday.

“I could tell something was up with Roxy,” said Roxy’s owner Brad Harbert. He says Roxy is mild-mannered, but that night she was very active.

“She just was jumping off my bed, jumping back up on the bed. When I started to come to, I was hearing an alarm, and it wasn’t the smoke alarm,” Harbert said.

Harbert’s carbon monoxide detector was going off.

“I jumped out of bed. Right when I did, Roxy came out to the hallway and she scratched Jackson’s door to see if he was OK. I grabbed the [carbon monoxide] detector and found out that if it chirps four times … there’s active carbon monoxide in the house,” said Harbert.

Harbert gathered his son, father, and Roxy outside of the home and called 911. Minutes later, he says the Ankeny Fire Department arrived at his house. MidAmerican Energy determined the leak came from Harbert’s electric and gas fireplace.

“She can tell something was wrong that night when she woke me up and just her actions, she was kind of shivering and just really concerned that we would get outside. [I’m] very, very happy to have a dog and very happy to have her,” said Harbert.

Harbert advises other homeowners to get their fireplaces serviced regularly and buy a working carbon monoxide detector.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Family pet receives life-saving operation thanks to kindness from a stranger

DES MOINES, Iowa — A random act of kindness helped rescue what could have been a heartbreaking holiday for an Iowa family. An emergency trip to the vet for her sick dog wasn’t in Amanda Letz’s budget this year. “Just the X-ray alone was $533,” Letz said, “so I dipped into my kids’ Christmas money […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Ankeny, IA
Pets & Animals
Ankeny, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
WHO 13

Memorial service planned for two Iowa teens killed in crash

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an accident near Decorah. KCRG-TV reports that the public celebration of the lives of 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath of Ridgeway and 18-year-old Karter Einck of Decorah will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Decorah High School. Three other teenagers were seriously injured […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Deciding on COVID vaccine boosters ahead of the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — The omicron strain is circulating in Iowa and forcing difficult decisions for upcoming holiday get-togethers. The message from officials remains for people to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Some are receptive and eager, including Ann Hanson who got her third shot as soon as she was eligible. “I wanted to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Two teens killed, three others injured in Iowa crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco. According to an accident report, the driver of […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Dog#Midamerican Energy
WHO 13

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain high in Iowa ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations waned slightly over the weekend, but the state also saw an increase in new cases in the last week as well. That information comes from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest regular update on the pandemic in Iowa. There were 788 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Adventureland sold to national amusement park company Palace Entertainment

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Iowa family that has owned Adventureland Resort in Altoona for nearly 50 years is selling its business to a U.S. subsidiary of an international amusement park company. Palace Entertainment, an amusement park company in the United States, announced Tuesday it is acquiring Adventureland Resort, which includes Adventureland Park, Adventure Bay Waterpark, […]
ALTOONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WHO 13

Iowa hospitals feeling the strain of the latest coronavirus surge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa remain strained due to COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are 788 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state on Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Amid these trying times, industry experts say health care workers are quitting the medical field due to burnout, and hospitals in Iowa face […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hawkeye punter donates NIL money to ‘Count the Kicks’

University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor teamed up with Raygun to design Taylor t-shirts, with proceeds going to Count the Kicks, a stillborn prevention campaign. Taylor and Raygun owner Mike Draper presented a check for more than $11,000. Here’s more from Healthy Birth Day: IOWA CITY, Iowa — (Dec. 20, 2021) — When Iowa Hawkeye […]
NFL
WHO 13

Ankeny opens new Albaugh Family Community Center

ANKENY, Iowa — The City of Ankeny and a couple hundred people formally opened the new Albaugh Family Senior Community Center on Monday. After years of discussion and planning, the new center was built at 150 NW Ash Drive near the bandshell and fire station, close to the area that holds Ankeny’s farmers’ market. “When […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Rudd moving forward after tornado scores direct hit on town

RUDD, Iowa — Rudd Public Library Director Shelly Sharp decided to close the library early last Wednesday in anticipation of the severe weather forecasted for that night. She then went to the basement that evening. “I was in the neighbor’s basement when the storm came through. He is a volunteer fireman for our fire department […]
RUDD, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy