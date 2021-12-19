ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bitcoin Is Not Dirty: It Is Radically Green

By Nima Tabatabai
bitcoinmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle penned by Steve Westly, we are reminded of Brandolini’s Law, which we paraphrase here: "The amount of energy needed to refute misinformation is an order of magnitude larger than is needed to produce it.” In order to prevent wasting our own or our...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin City: Can The Key To BTC Taxes Be VAT?

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently outlined ambitious plans to construct a Bitcoin City at the base of the Conchagua stratovolcano, which overlooks the Gulf of Fonseca. Donning a backward-facing baseball cap and button-down shirt, the youthful president — who refers to himself as the country’s “CEO” on Twitter —...
INCOME TAX
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Proof Of Work Is Well Worth Its Fees

Recently, in an apparent response to a largely-flawed critique of stablecoins from the Open Markets Institute, cryptocurrency exchange FTX clarified its position on transaction fees for withdrawals. Its blog post was striking in that it appeared to associate proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains with high fees (which users are partly responsible for...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Industry#Coinshares
u.today

Bitcoin Price Predicted to Soar to $6 Million: MicroStrategy CEO

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket to a whopping $6 million per coin in an interview with The Information. Saylor is convinced that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its long-term potential. In early December, MicroStrategy announced...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Venture Capital And Its Relationship With Bitcoin

With the printing press in overdrive, there is an ever-increasing amount of fiat looking for a home. In order to avoid being debased and lose purchasing power, capital allocators are charged with finding investments that can outperform the rate of monetary inflation. Thus, more and more capital is being allocated further out on the risk curve. Enter venture capital. Venture capitalists provide financing to startups and early-stage businesses. Since 90% of early-stage businesses fail (according to Investopedia), venture capital is certainly well to the right on the risk curve.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Buys 15,000 Rigs From Bitmain

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf signed a deal to purchase 15,000 bitcoin mining rigs from Bitmain Technologies, the company said in a statement Tuesday. TeraWulf has yet to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing the agreement’s terms. “This purchase from Bitmain, which is TeraWulf’s largest...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Blockstream Sponsors The Mempool Bitcoin Project

Blockstream announced it is now a sponsor of the Mempool open source project. Mempool will focus on adding new capabilities and enhancements to its platform related to the Liquid Network. Blockstream created Liquid in 2015 as a Bitcoin federated sidechain for asset issuance and rapid interchange settlements between Bitcoin companies.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CBS News

Bitcoin has its own 1% who control outsized share of wealth

Cryptocurrency has been touted as a new form of digital money not tied to government or a central bank and is therefore inherently free from bias and unequal distribution. However, a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that bitcoin has developed its own group of one-percenters who will likely reap most of the gains in coming years.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And The Means To An End: Appreciation Is Simply A Vehicle For Major Change

You’ve probably heard that one before. And it isn't a completely unfounded piece of advice; built into the supply-predictable, demand-elastic protocol of Bitcoin is the assumption of increased purchasing power over time. But to what limit should that be followed? Many Bitcoiners have seen their bitcoin holdings relative to their net worth explode upward and sit in waiting to see how the U.S. dollar system reacts to being cornered by another variant and that pesky debt ceiling limit. Anyone telling you anything other than “I don't know” is making grand assumptions about what happens next. As comforting as fractals from previous runs can make us feel, Bitcoin finds itself in quite literally uncharted territory.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

What If All The Money Being Printed Went Straight To Bitcoin?

If you have fallen far enough down the rabbit hole, you know that bitcoin's supply schedule currently rewards 6.25 new bitcoin every 10 minutes, on average, to miners as a reward for successfully finding a valid nonce and committing a new block of transactions to the blockchain. This distribution schedule, the "block subsidy," is Satoshi Nakamoto's solution to the problem, or question, of "how do we fairly distribute this new currency into the hands of new users?" There was no premine (looking at you, Vitalik), and the genesis block that Satoshi mined before publishing the code had a block reward that was not spendable. The block subsidy started at 50 bitcoin and programmatically cuts in half every 210,000 blocks, roughly every four years. The current reward is 6.25 bitcoin per block. This means that currently, every 10 minutes, 6.25 new bitcoin are minted and added to the total number of bitcoin. When people talk about bitcoin's hard cap of 21 million, it is a function of the initial 50 bitcoin block reward and subsequent halving schedule. Said differently, 21 million just happens to be the asymptote of the below function.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

China Is Mining Bitcoin Underground: Report

According to a report by CNBC, bitcoin miners have found ways to keep operating in China despite the country’s comprehensive efforts to crack down on the industry. China used to be the country with the most significant share of hashrate. But that began to change in May when Chinese authorities began cracking down on Bitcoin and bitcoin mining. The increased regulatory scrutiny led to tangible impacts on BTC miners and exchanges, which started limiting or putting an end to their activities. In under a month, the Chinese crackdown led ASIC maker Bitmain to stop sales, a sharp decline in Bitcoin’s total hash rate, and an “ASIC exodus” to ensue as the bitcoin mining landscape began to change.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

HRF, Strike to Launch 3 Lightning Bounties of 1 BTC

HRF and Strike will grant 1 BTC for developers that solve each of three challenges they’re putting out for Lightning development. The initiative focuses on privacy, dollar liquidity, and bitcoin donations. HRF’s research into the needs of Bitcoin users worldwide inspired the program. The Human Rights Foundation is...
BITCOIN
dailyhodl.com

One Forgotten Altcoin Developing Powerful Setup As Chainlink Positions for a Rally: Crypto Strategist

A top crypto strategist and trader says that one under-the-radar altcoin is building a bullish setup as decentralized oracle network Chainlink gears up for a surge. The trader known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 423,500 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on Curve (CRV), the governance token of stablecoin-focused decentralized exchange Curve Finance.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing Personal Finance And Bitcoin

Personal finance is one of the biggest struggles for the average person today. But many Bitcoiners claim that Bitcoin has been a pivotal part of their own personal finance journey, offering an avenue for so many people around the world to use to overcome that common struggle. Brian Harrington is...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Hyperinflation Will Change Everything, But Bitcoin Is Dilution Proof

The greatest trick the government ever pulled was convincing the world that inflation was a good thing. Over the course of history, dozens of once-prosperous nations have collapsed under the pressure of hyperinflation. Today, the U.S government is $29 trillion dollars in debt and inflation is at its highest rate in over 30 years. Now, more than ever, is a good time to clarify what inflation is, why it is never a good thing and what you can do to protect yourself.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy