Oregon State

No. 1 Baylor Basketball uses second half surge to take down Oregon

By Eric Kelly
 3 days ago

EUGENE, OR- In a season where most things have gone right for the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, the Bears faced some in-game adversity against Oregon, but in the end they defeat the Ducks 78-70.

Scott Drew’s team not only overcame a 10-point deficit, its biggest of the season, but also came back from its first half time deficit since last season’s Sweet 16 game against Villanova.

With the win, Baylor improves to 10-0 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on December 20 when they host Alcorn State at 6:00 pm.

FOX 44 News

No. 1 Baylor steamrolls Alcorn State to start the season 11-0

WACO, TX — A quick turnaround didn’t slow down the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, as the Bears blew by Alcorn State 94-57, less than 48 hours after winning on the road in Eugene. Five Bears finished with double-figures, highlights by the two bigs, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who both had 16 points on […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Basketball stays put at No. 1 in AP Top 25

WACO, TX — After a 1-0 week that saw Baylor go on the road and beat Oregon, the Bears are still the top-ranked team in the nation, according to Monday’s AP Top 25 poll. Scott Drew’s team is 10-0 to this point in the season and is one of three Big 12 teams in the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Jared McKenzie earns preseason All-American nod

WACO, TX — Baseball season is still a few months away, but the preseason awards are already rolling in, including a All-American spot for Jared McKenzie. The Baylor outfielder was named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-America Second Team. Last season, McKenzie .383 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
BASEBALL
FOX 44 News

Dave Aranda named a finalist for the Dodd Award

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Dave Aranda found himself as a finalist for another coach of the year honor, this time for the Dodd Trophy. This is the third coach of the year award that Aranda is a finalist for. The Dodd Trophy goes annually to the best college football coach in the country embodies […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Ellison defensive lineman Devonte Tezino signs with Baylor

KILLEEN, TX — On Wednesday, Ellison three-star defensive lineman Devonte Tezino put pen to paper and officially became a Baylor Bear, one day after he committed to stay close to home on Twitter. He picked the Bears over a host of other schools, including TCU, Nebraska and Kansas State, amongst others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Basketball becomes new No. 1 team in AP Top 25

WACO, TX — A little over eight months after they finished on top of the college basketball landscape with a national title, the Baylor Bears are once again the No. 1 team in the country in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. Scott Drew’s team is off to a 9-0 start this season, and […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Jalen Pitre earns fourth All-America honor

WACO, TX — Tuesday marked another day where Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre picked up an All-America nod, this time from the Sporting News. The publication named Pitre a second team All-American, the fourth All-America team that he has made this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor introduces new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor introduced new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard with an introductory press conference. Lenard comes to Waco after 14 seasons as the head coach at Dallas Baptist. During her time there, she compiled 200-77-26 record and led the Patriots to 13 conference championships. Most recently, her team made the Division […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Abram Smith named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Award

WACO, TX — Baylor running back Abram Smith is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced on Tuesday. The award goes annually to the best offensive player in college football who was either born in Texas, went to high school in Texas, or plays college football in Texas. This season, Smith […]
FOOTBALL
FOX 44 News

Baylor’s Pitre Named AFCA All-American

Baylor University Press Release WACO, Texas – Baylor football senior Jalen Pitre has been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America First Team, as announced Wednesday. This is the fifth All-America recognition of the 2021 postseason for Pitre and his fourth as a first-team selection. Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

No. 2 Baylor Dominates No.6 Villanova 57-36

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Bears hosted the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, and the Bears won 57-36. With the win, Baylor improves to 9-0 on the season, while Villanova drops to 7-3. In the wake up No. 1 Purdue losing this past week, Baylor will likely move into the No. 1 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Pitre and Galvin earn All-America honors from the AP

WACO, TX — On Monday, both Baylor safety Jalen Pitre and offensive tackle Connor Galvin were named All-Americans by the Associated Press. Pitre was on the AP’s first team All-America after a season in which he led the Big 12 in tackles for loss and was named the conference’s defensive player of the year. Meanwhile, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball announces finalized 2022 schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor Softball released its full slate for the 2022 season, including 28 home games at Getterman Stadium, announced by 22nd-year head coach Glenn Moore. Putting together a strong schedule, the Bears will play 23 games against nine opponents from the 2021 NCAA softball tournament. “This schedule was designed to grow a young team […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball reveals full 2022 schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor Baseball released its complete 2022 schedule on Friday, as announced by seventh-year head coach Steve Rodriguez. The Bears will play 32 of their 52 regular-season games in Waco – including conference series against TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Baylor will also participate in the Shriners Children’s College Classic on March […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Aranda named Big 12 Coach of the Year

The Associated Press has named Baylor’s Dave Aranda the Big 12 Coach of the Year. They also named Baylor’s senior safety Jalen Pitre the defensive player of the year. The awards were released Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league. Aranda got […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Two Bears earn FWAA All-America honors

WACO, TX — Friday marked another day and another All-America team for Jalen Pitre, as the Baylor defensive back found himself on the FWAA first team. He was joined on the FWAA All-America teams by Bears’ center Jacob Gall, who was on the second team. The Bears will be back in action on January 1st, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

