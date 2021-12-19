No. 1 Baylor Basketball uses second half surge to take down Oregon

EUGENE, OR- In a season where most things have gone right for the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, the Bears faced some in-game adversity against Oregon, but in the end they defeat the Ducks 78-70.

Scott Drew’s team not only overcame a 10-point deficit, its biggest of the season, but also came back from its first half time deficit since last season’s Sweet 16 game against Villanova.

With the win, Baylor improves to 10-0 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on December 20 when they host Alcorn State at 6:00 pm.

