ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top 7 WWE DVD Sets

By Steve Cook
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is going to stop producing DVDs at the end of this year. There was a time where I was going to try and rank VHS tapes in this column since that’s what people from the time period before I was active used to access all the wrestling they could. Me,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Splitting Up AJ Styles & Omos

– As previously reported, the tag team of AJ Styles and Omos came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Things broke down after their match with the Mysterios, and Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose the match. Omos eventually dropped AJ Styles with a gorilla press. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Top 3 superstars Paul Heyman betrayed in his WWE career

American entertainment executive Paul Heyman is a veteran in WWE. Heyman made his debut in WWF in February 2021 as a commentator. He had gained experience at an early age before joining WWF as he worked in ECW and WCW. Later on, Heyman became the lead story writer for SmackDown. But he got his momentum when he started managing Brock Lesnar, one of the most destructive superstars across all wrestling brands in 2002.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tully Blanchard
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Bobby Heenan
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Jim Cornette
411mania.com

Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that the Creed Brothers will take on Grizzled Young Veterans on the show. You can see the full announcement of the match below:. The Creed Brothers and GYV look to settle...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Releases A New ‘Best Of Drew McIntyre’ DVD – Details

On December 16th, WWE released a new DVD titled Drew McIntyre – The Best of WWE’s Scottish Warrior. You can check out the official synopsis and complete content list below:. Welcome to Claymore Country! Witness the greatest matches of The Scottish Warrior’s career as he ascends to the...
WWE
f4wonline.com

AJ Styles appearance set for WWE NXT

A main roster star is set to appear on NXT this Tuesday night. During tonight's Raw, it was announced that AJ Styles would be on Tuesday's NXT. The appearance was set up by a video that NXT's Grayson Waller posted on social media over the weekend. In the video, Waller...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Wrestling Ring#Combat#American#Wcw#Ole Anderson Wh
411mania.com

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page on Wrestling Randy Savage, Winning World Title, and More

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show with his usual great introduction of his guest. He mentions DDP is his good friend and former roommate. Austin asks DDP if they ever worked together and DDP says there was a 6 man or 8 man match where Austin knocked the dog piss out of him. Austin says it was during The Invasion and it wasn’t a match, but when Austin returned and attacked everyone before he turned to The Alliance. They take a drink of wine and put over the taste.
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

With more recent WWE releases, fans have speculated as to the stance of the company when it comes to potentially utilizing no-cut clauses in talent contracts. Fightful Select has more details on WWE, and specifically, Vince McMahon’s position on the idea. According to Fightful, several WWE employees stated that...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Top 10 WWE Returns Of 2021

It’s always a wonderful moment. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel in which they show the Top 10 returns to the company in 2021. 1) Brock Lesnar spoils Roman Reigns’ celebration. I love returns, and I’m sure that all of you do as well....
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Heading Down To NXT

Get him a star for his dressing room door. NXT has been shaken up in a lot of ways over the last several months and it does not seem to be for the better. Above all else, it seems that the show has lost almost all of its star power with one established name after another leaving. You can only get so far with so many people leaving, but now it seems that we are getting a special guest star.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Names Top WWE Star As Dream WrestleMania Opponent

In an interview with Mirror UK, WWE star Austin Theory was asked who his dream opponent for WrestleMania would be. At first, Theory seemed to give out a pretty obvious answer given his current involvement with this individual over the last month of WWE Monday Night RAW. “Mr. McMahon,” Theory...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Planning A Full-Time Comeback

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo (fka Mikey of The Spirit Squad) is preparing for a full-time return to the squared circle. Aside from the occasional indie appearance, Mondo has not performed regularly since 2019, but word now is that he is planning to get back into the full-time pro wrestling mix. PWInsider reports that Mondo is working towards a full comeback in 2022.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage producers assigned to matches and promo segments that were listed internally for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:. * Michael Hayes and Pat Buck were listed for the Roman Reigns promo segment, along with The New Day vs. The Usos.
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (2.23.1985) Review

-Originally aired February 23, 1985. -Your hosts are JR and JW. HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL. -Reed knocks Landell on his ass with one punch. Landell tries to play it off as no big thing and dares Reed to hit him again. So Reed just throws another punch and Landell’s dramatic sell is an instant classic. Chinlock by Reed. Bulldog follows as even the commentators point out that this is just a total drubbing. Reed works the leg and whips Landell, but Landell avoids the corner charge and then chokes Reed frantically. Reed comes back with choking of his own, and a tackle finishes. Yeah, Landell definitely has a foot out the door.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man Set for Wrestlecon 2022, Titus O’Neil Takes Part In Joy of Giving Event, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas With Eddie Guerrero

– Wrestlecon has announced that Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:. – Titus O’Neil took part in the Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. You can see a video from WWE below:
WWE
FanSided

Top 2 things that went wrong on the Dec. 20 episode of WWE Raw

After looking at the more successful elements from this week’s episode of WWE Raw, it’s now time to discuss the parts of the show that weren’t as effective. As you would expect from WWE, quite a few segments and matches fit into this category. These are the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy