Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Bliven Roman. After graduating High School, Bliven served in the Army as a medic. She was part of the 1-63 Combined Arms Battalion from Fort Riley, Kansas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. She was one of the first women to be part of the unit and the first woman medic to be attached to one of their infantry line units. It was an easy decision to join since she drew inspiration from her father’s 30 years of service. She was also inspired by the Navy Nurses of World War II and that led to her decision to be a part of the Pin-Ups for Vets. The organization delivered over $90,000 worth of medical equipment to Veterans hospitals across the country. Thank you for helping Bliven and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO