‘Survivor’: Full Recap of Season 41 Finale

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
It was quite a finish on Season 41 of Survivor. Who might have conquered the tests and challenges to be the winner?. Let’s take a look at the finale thanks to Entertainment Weekly. So, who won on Survivor? Erika Casupanan. She became the first Canadian to win. Her...

