As eligible Mississippians begin to receive federal assistance, FEMA urges applicants to use the money for disaster-related expenses only as allowed. FEMA will send you a notification letter informing you of the types of assistance you are eligible to receive, and the amounts of assistance FEMA is providing for each eligible need. These may include: home repairs (e.g., structure, water, septic and sewage systems), rental assistance for a different place to live temporarily, repair or replacement of a damaged primary vehicle, uninsured out-of-pocket medical expenses for an injury caused by the disaster, repair or replacement of occupational specialized tools, essential educational materials (e.g., computers, schoolbooks, supplies) and moving and storage expenses related to the disaster.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO