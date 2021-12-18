ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riders Alliance Promotes Straphanger Policy Brief

By Opinion
theforumnewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The next mayor and City Council need to scrap the failed ‘gridlock alert days’ and take decisive action to get bus riders and the whole city moving again,” the Riders Alliance said.. With asking drivers to “please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible”...

Kilgore News Herald

Port Authority approves $7.9 billion budget

(The Center Square) – The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board approved a $7.9 billion budget for 2022. The spending plan includes $3.4 billion for operating expenses, $2.7 billion for capital spending and $1.8 billion for debt service and deferred expenses. In a news release, Port...
POLITICS
Westword

The Grand Cited by City, Must Begin Permanent Repairs Immediately

Life still isn't grand for residents of The Grand apartment complex at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. Despite going public with complaints about their pricey homes, they say that Greystar, the apartment's property manager, which operates hundreds of other places around the country, continues to be unresponsive. Conditions at the...
DENVER, CO
theforumnewsgroup.com

City Council Passes Several Transportation Bills

Photo Courtesy of William Alatriste/NY City Council. The City Council on Thursday voted in favor of a package of legislation focused on transportation-related concerns. Int. 1724-A, sponsored by Councilman Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan), will authorize the creation of a program for installing and operating cameras on school bus stop arms that are capable of photographing drivers that illegally pass a school bus.
TRAFFIC
wtae.com

Port Authority changing fare structure in 2022

PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to the Port Authority of Allegheny County's fare structure in 2022. Starting Jan. 1, all riders will pay $2.75. Riders using a ConnectCard or other pre-purchased fare product can transfer an unlimited amount of times for up to three hours. Weekly and monthly passes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Installing Purifiers On Entire Fleet Of Buses, Light Rail Cars

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is installing purifiers to its fleet of 700 buses and 80 light rail cars. The units purify the air and surfaces inside the vehicles, the Port Authority said. About half of the bus fleet is now equipped with them after installation began in the fall, and rail cars will get the units early next year. The devices are placed inside the passenger compartment, and the Port Authority said they eliminate the virus that causes COVID-19 and other bacteria in the air and on surfaces. The purifiers, along with HVAC filters that will soon be installed, cost $2.9 million and were paid for with local, state and federal funding, the Port Authority said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

MDOT MTA Announces New Real-Time Location And Arrival Information For Metro SubwayLink

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday. This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time. The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app. “As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.” In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts. “The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.” Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
theforumnewsgroup.com

City Unveils Extreme Weather Update

Photo Courtesy of Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office. “Upgrading our sewer infrastructure where feasible and continuing to diversify our drainage toolbox, most recently with plans for large green medians, will help to prevent flooding and property damage while also improving the environment,” said Howard Beach native and City DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Schumer Touts ‘Transit Supercharge’ for NY Public Transportation Projects

Senator Schumer said that “the MTA will commit up to a massive $432 million in rehabbing the East River Tunnels, which were badly-damaged during [Superstorm] Sandy.”. Announcing a ‘transit supercharge’ for two critical New York City, Bronx, Westchester and Long Island transportation projects—Penn Access and the East River Tunnels—U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) detailed the deal between the MTA and Amtrak to make substantial breakthroughs and progress on both projects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Augusta Chronicle

Columbia County rejects three liquor stores at the same intersection

Only one of three proposed Columbia County liquor stores will be permitted to operate at one of the community’s busiest intersections – possibly in six months. The three businesses applying for liquor licenses wanted to build their stores within about 500 feet of one another at the corner of Furys Ferry and Evans to Locks roads. State law requires a distance of at least 1,500 feet between such businesses.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
CBS Denver

2,000 Homes & Businesses To Be Built On ‘The Farm’ In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — In Westminster, one of the last remaining large, undeveloped plots of land in the Denver metro area will soon be home to more than 2,000 houses and businesses. (credit: CBS) Westminster’s city council approved the huge new development known as The Farm, just north of old Westminster Castle. (credit: CBS) There’s 230 acres off 84th and Federal Boulevard. Many neighbors don’t support the development because they want to maintain the open space views. Proponents of it say it will connect neighborhoods and schools through sidewalks which don’t currently exist.  
WESTMINSTER, CO
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expected to impose new mandates for businesses amid surge of COVID-19 omicron cases

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce new vaccine mandates on certain businesses on Tuesday, including a possible requirement that restaurants check the vaccination status of patrons before they’re allowed in, sources told the Tribune. The move is an effort to slow COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of the virus sweeps across the country. Other cities, like New York, implemented similar ...
CHICAGO, IL

