ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

City Council Passes Several Transportation Bills

By Opinion
theforumnewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Courtesy of William Alatriste/NY City Council. The City Council on Thursday voted in favor of a package of legislation focused on transportation-related concerns. Int. 1724-A, sponsored by Councilman Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan), will authorize the creation of a program for installing and operating cameras on school bus stop arms that are...

theforumnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston council passes bill that adds parking to Court Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council has passed a bill that would add parking, smart meters along Court Street. Marybeth Hoover (D), Ward 9 councilmember brought the bill to the table at the most recent city council meeting and it passed through. The bill reads, “Bill No. 7937 –...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Augusta Chronicle

Columbia County rejects three liquor stores at the same intersection

Only one of three proposed Columbia County liquor stores will be permitted to operate at one of the community’s busiest intersections – possibly in six months. The three businesses applying for liquor licenses wanted to build their stores within about 500 feet of one another at the corner of Furys Ferry and Evans to Locks roads. State law requires a distance of at least 1,500 feet between such businesses.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Holden
Person
Ben Kallos
dakotanewsnow.com

City Council passes 2nd reading of Mayor, Councilor pay raise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council passed a second reading of an amendment to a city ordinance that sets the salaries for both the Mayor and City Council members. The amendment to the ordinance would set the Mayor’s salary at $195,000 a year, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WFMJ.com

Warren City Council expected to pass budget for 2022

Warren City Council expects to pass the town's budget for 2022 with flying colors. City Councilman and Finance Chair John Brown Jr. said that he believes the council will overwhelmingly vote to approve the financial legislation. The city council has held a number of budget meetings in the past few weeks.
WARREN, OH
Gothamist.com

Eric Adams Announces City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez Will Be Next Transportation Commissioner

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Monday that City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez will lead the city's Department of Transportation. Rodriguez, who has represented Upper Manhattan and chaired the Council's transportation committee, will be the city's first Latino transportation commissioner. Adams did not originally plan to reveal Rodriguez as his transportation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Falls City Council passes American Rescue Plan funding

The Niagara Falls City Council was back in session Monday for a special meeting called for on Friday by Mayor Robert Restaino. A total of 10 agenda items were passed with brief discussions and the occasional “no” vote from Chairperson Kenny Tompkins and Council Member William Kennedy. Seven...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Tolls#Ny City Council#The City Council#Dot
The Suburban Times

City Council Passes Property Tax Exemption Ordinance as Amended

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council has passed Ordinance 28798 amending Chapter 6A.110 and Chapter 13.17 of the Municipal Code, relating to property tax exemptions for multi-family housing and mixed-use center development. The following changes to the Multi-Family Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) Program are set to go into effect in 90 days:
TACOMA, WA
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside City Council approves urgency ordinance to kneecap state housing bill.

In a 4-1 vote, the Seaside City Council passed an urgency ordinance on Thursday, Dec. 16 that will essentially kneecap Senate Bill 9, a new state housing bill that takes effect Jan. 1. The law will theoretically allow homeowners to subdivide their property to and build new housing with only “ministerial” approval by a building official—meaning it won’t need to come before an agency board for approval.
SEASIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
iheart.com

Sacramento City Council Failed To Pass Homeless Towing Resolution

The Sacramento City Council failed to pass a resolution brought forward by Mayor Darrell Steinberg regarding the towing of vehicles that homeless people live in. “If we do not link cleaning up the city to adding more capacity for people that are unsheltered in various forms, we will be haunted by that decision,” explained Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a city council meeting. Instead, the council passed a resolution, which requires more transparency and reporting of housing site updates for the homeless and any enforcement action. The city said it will also work with county and business leaders to identify “safe parking sites” and other options for the homeless. Businesses like Jensen Precast claim they have spent $70,000, the equivalent to a year’s salary, on extra safety measures and cleaning up after camps near their company.
SACRAMENTO, CA
cnsmaryland.org

Victory for tenants: Montgomery County Council passes rent stabilization bill

Victory for tenants: Montgomery County Council passes rent stabilization bill. Rockville, MD- The Montgomery County Council unanimously passes Bill 30-21 which aims to help struggling tenants from losing their homes. The bill limits rent increases and prohibits landlords from charging late fees for the next six months. Local advocates say this is a victory for tenants that are still recovering from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

New York City Council Passes Measure To Rezone SoHo, NoHo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Wednesday passed a measure to rezone the city’s SoHo neighborhood. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the plan will create 900 affordable homes, support existing historic districts and invest in arts and culture. NoHo is also included. The mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy