It’s a long road to the top and even a longer one before an act reaches the superstar level of Usher Raymond IV. Usher’s path has led to eight Grammy wins and 22 nominations, nine Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, 64 million albums sold, a monster hit that was part of Strip nightlife’s soundtrack for years in “Yeah!” and now a headlining residency at Caesars Palace with Usher: The Las Vegas Residency. He first played the Colosseum for the first time in July, but he’s back for the holidays with a laser-sharp stage show and a career-spanning set curated for superfans.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO