ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Newcleus Receives Great Place to Work Certification

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWTOWN, PA — Newcleus has been Certified by Great Place to Work. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. “Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership with Zaviant Consulting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Comstar Technologies announced a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance its cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant’s deep bench of security and privacy professionals. Through the partnership, additions to Comstar’s portfolio...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Literacy and Racial Equity Converge: Children’s Literacy Initiative Announces New Social Justice Mission

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), a Philadelphia-based education 501c3, with offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Broward County Florida, Omaha, New Jersey, and Massachusetts recently unveiled its new social justice mission. For the first time in its 33-year history, the organization is aligning under a bold mission centering on racial equity:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Despite Pandemic, Land Conservancy Sees Growing Number of Visitors, Expands Community Engagement Efforts

AVONDALE, PA — The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (TLC) experienced a growing number of visitors to its preserves in 2021. “After many program changes in 2020, it has been refreshing to restart some of our programs in 2021,” said Abbie Kessler, executive director. “We have high hopes for a complete return to normal in 2022.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Newtown, PA
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Trinseo Broadens Portfolio with Bio-attributed Polystyrene, ABS, and SAN

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) recentlyannounced that its flagship STYRON™ Polystyrene Resins, MAGNUM™ ABS Resins, and TYRIL™ SAN Resins now are available with renewable content. These materials combine fossil-based polymers with renewable raw materials according to a mass balance process, resulting in a bio-attributed composition from 80 to 95 percent.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Republic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President, Relationship Manager in South Jersey Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, announced the recent hiring of Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager based in its Marlton, New Jersey office. In this role, Trimble will be responsible for overseeing and growing the customer portfolio for the bank’s expanding presence in South Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified By Great Place#Great Place To Work#Csr#Newcleus Ceo
MyChesCo

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per Series C Preferred Share, $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share, and $0.40625 per Series E Preferred Share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The Company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

$50,000 State Grant Announced for Women’s Resource Center

WAYNE, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti announced the Women’s Resource Center (WRC), located in Wayne, has been approved for a $50,000 Department of Human Services grant to expand financial coaching and resource coordination services. “I am thrilled to have secured this funding for the Women’s Resource Center,”...
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Ethics
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology To Acquire Substantially All of the Assets of Barry Industries for $21 Million

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced that it recently signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for $21 million, subject to working capital and net cash adjustments at closing. The all-cash transaction is expected to close on December 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Wireless PoNS

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11,197,994, which is directed to systems for providing non-invasive neurorehabilitation of a patient. The patent is similar in scope to prior Helius patents for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device but expressly recites that the communications between the mouthpiece and controller are done wirelessly.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Toll Brothers Announce Cash Dividend

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL announced that its Board of Directors recently approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.17 per share will be paid on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on January 7, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

90+ Club Honored at Daylesford Crossing

PAOLI, PA — PA State Senator Carolyn Comitta presented citations to people celebrating their 90th birthdays in 2021, including Josephine (FiFi) Lopez Ona, at a party honoring all Daylesford Crossing residents aged 90 and more. Daylesford Crossing, a SageLife senior living community in Paoli, Pa., is a Personal Care...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has added the company to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to measure the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Addition to the NBI requires...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy