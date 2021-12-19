ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday night forecast 12/18/2021

cbs19.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrisk and breezy overnight as the remainder...

www.cbs19.tv

cbs19.tv

Christmas Day Forecast

Merry Christmas! Here's a look at your Christmas Day forecast from Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan.
FESTIVAL
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
CHRISTMAS, MI
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 25th

A new record high temperature in San Angelo, breaking the old record by 7 degrees. Temperatures topped out at 86 degrees in San Angelo well above the old record of 79 degrees set back in 1955. Skies have been mostly cloudy through most of the day, but they have been those upper level cirrus clouds, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is likely to fall late in the day on Christmas in Fontana

Rain is likely to fall on Christmas Day in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FONTANA, CA

