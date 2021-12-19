ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers beat Bucks for sixth straight victory

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Bucks, 119-90, on Dec. 18. Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and...

