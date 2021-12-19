Saturday Night Live return date: When will it be back in 2022?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have one more episode of the first responder drama as we prepare for the holidays?. This is typically a time in which there is a little less in the way of programming on the air and with that in mind, we come bearing some bad news here. Regrettably, there is no new episode of 9-1-1 airing either tonight or in the near future. The show still does not have a return date for the second part of the season, though if we had to guess from afar, it feels like it will be back in March/some time near the start of the spring. There’s a lot of story that needs to be addressed still this season, whether it be the aftermath of Eddie’s decision to leave his current job or the status of Maddie and Chimney, who have each been out of Los Angeles for a reasonably long period of time.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO