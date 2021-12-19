ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live return date: When will it be back in 2022?

Cover picture for the articleEntering tonight’s new Saturday Night Live, we honestly wondered if the show was going to even announce when it would be returning. Consider all of the chaos this weekend! This is the most tumultuous day of a live show that we can remember, and we wondered if NBC would hesitate on...

TVLine

ABC's Facts of Life Live Begins With OG Cast Reunion — Grade Reenactment

The first half of Tuesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience transported audiences to Eastland Academy in Peekskill, N.Y., where a star-studded ensemble — led by Friends‘ Jennifer Aniston and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn — recreated a classic episode of the 1980s comedy The Facts of Life. But before the reenactment got underway, original series star Lisa Whelchel (aka Blair Warner) entered in her Eastland uniform to perform the series’ iconic theme song, which culminated in an all-too-brief reunion with former costars Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green) and Kim Fields (Tootie Ramsey). (Nancy McKeon, who originated the role of Jo Polniaczek, did not...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish performs ‘Happier Than Ever’

As we prepared for tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, we knew Billie Eilish was pulling double-duty as host and musical guest. There were a lot of challenges that came along with that, with the biggest one being the ability to shift gears. At one point, you have to do a lot of off-the-wall comedy. Then, you have to perform one of your latest songs in “Happier Than Ever.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
Elle

Billie Eilish Hosts Saturday Night Live and Nails Her Sketches

Music star Billie Eilish made her second appearance on Saturday Night Live on December 11, this time both hosting and serving as the musical guest. Her opening monologue was about the scrutiny she gets as a young artist, saying that her birthday is coming up. “I’m turning 20 or as...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Miley Cyrus cameo in Christmas Card sketch; Finneas

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Billie Eilish, but we actually had another singer show up in Miley Cyrus!. So how did the singer appear tonight? In a sketch all about holiday cards that, somehow, come to life. She was there alongside Punkie Johnson, whose character met Miley at a restaurant and asked for a photo. Miley did actually play herself, and there was a little exchange about how Punkie’s character didn’t even like her music.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Live Audience Amid Omicron Spike

Saturday Night Live will tape without a live audience, and without musical guest Charli XCX, on Saturday as COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant continue to surge in New York City and throughout the world. Roughly eight hours before the episode featuring host Paul Rudd was scheduled to film, the venerable NBC comedy show announced via its social media channels that it would eliminate the audience. Additionally, the episode will feature a “limited” cast and crew, per the statement. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A look at ratings, season 20 talk

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that very question, we’re here to help! Not only do we have an answer within this piece, but we’ll also take a larger look at a potential season 20 for the series. So where should we begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, & five-Timers club

Entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live, it was honestly almost impossible to know what to expect. Just consider the circumstances! A number of cast and crew members were set to be MIA due to a tightening of virus-related protocols. Meanwhile, musical guest Charli XCX is also not appearing as originally planned.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date: When’s it on in 2022?

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to see The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date over on Fox? How about more details on what lies ahead?. Of course, there is some bad news that we need to start with here: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s rather simple: The holiday season is right around the corner! Fox doesn’t want to put one of its most important shows on the air the day after Christmas so instead, they are airing “The Longest Marge” on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a chance to see something based at least partially around football here, which seems to make sense given that this episode is airing after NFL programming.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Season 6 hopes?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself wondering that entering tonight’s episode, we’re happy to help!. We should start things off here, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: We’re once again in a spot without a new episode. That’s going to be the case until at least after the winter Olympics, which is one of the longest midseason hiatuses that we’ve seen in the long time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, December 22?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? There’s a case to be made to wanting this show on around Christmastime. Just think about it like this: We’re talking about a heartfelt, powerful show about friends, family, and the things that matter the most. It’s true that it can be sad at times, but also still joyous. Christmas can be bittersweet for some, but also valued and treasured for others. There’s at least some connective tissue here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 6 episode 6 hopes

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive into this crazy world all over again? Within this article we’ll offer up an answer to that question, and then also look more towards the future. The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing some of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 debate: Does Agnes know more?

On the most recent episode of The Blacklist season 9, we had one of the first major twists of the season! In this, we learned that Liz not only read the letter that was meant for her in the event that Reddington was dead, but that she shared some of its contents with Agnes.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Some early season 4 hopes

Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Are we about to have a chance to dive further into the story of Logan Roy, plus the rest of the family? Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different stories well worth diving into within this piece. The first order...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Current season 6 renewal hopes

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have one more episode of the first responder drama as we prepare for the holidays?. This is typically a time in which there is a little less in the way of programming on the air and with that in mind, we come bearing some bad news here. Regrettably, there is no new episode of 9-1-1 airing either tonight or in the near future. The show still does not have a return date for the second part of the season, though if we had to guess from afar, it feels like it will be back in March/some time near the start of the spring. There’s a lot of story that needs to be addressed still this season, whether it be the aftermath of Eddie’s decision to leave his current job or the status of Maddie and Chimney, who have each been out of Los Angeles for a reasonably long period of time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Three characters in need of a big spotlight

As we wait for more NCIS season 19 episodes to arrive, why not have a discussion about characters? Or, to be specific, why not talk about ones in need of a spotlight?. While it’s not entirely clear how many episodes CBS is going to produce this season (omicron adds even more uncertainty to that), we are at least moving forward under the assumption that there are plenty more to come. With that in mind, there should be time for some character spotlights and, for now, there are three people we’d love to see there be a focus on coming up.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Fool Me Twice’

Next week on Hightown season 2 episode 10, you absolutely should prepare for things to get crazy. This is the big season 2 finale! “Fool Me Twice” is the name of the episode and we have a feeling that there are some big surprises that it has in store. This episode could be both Jackie’s greatest victory, but then also her biggest failure at the same exact time.
TV SERIES

