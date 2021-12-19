ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Christmas with Dad event

By Bradley Swank
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUNYc_0dQqCHJn00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Sons and daughters made unforgettable memories in a special holiday celebration at a first-of-its-kind holiday event at the Danville Area Correctional Center.

The holidays can be a tough time for inmates behind bars.

“It’s two and a half years since I’ve spent time with them. Christmas wise it’s been about ten years,” said Inmate Antione Johnson.

Inmates felt especially isolated during the pandemic with no visitors allowed. In a place where days become a blur, this day stood out. Johnson hasn’t seen his kids since the start of covid-19.

Johnson said, “I’ve been up since six o’clock this morning just waiting on the event.”

The Danville Area Correctional Center’s first-ever Christmas with dad event Saturday morning was a special moment for the kids, too, who missed their dad.

“With having a parent incarcerated you miss out on a lot of holidays you miss out on a lot of big events, birthdays. For this holiday season we wanted to allow kids to have a groundbreaking memorable holiday moment with their father,” said Wandjell Browning event organizer and, CEO of the Freedom Child Foundation.

Meet the 25-year-old CEO helping kids with parents behind bars

Browning knows firsthand what those kids feel during the holidays.

“At eight years old both of my parents were incarcerated,” said Browning.

Assistant Warden Gregory Runyan said they want inmates to feel a piece of home for the holidays before they go home for good.

Runyan said, “Most of these guys are going home soon unification effort to essentially be an ice breaker for their first Christmas home.”

Other inmates decorated paintings, wood projects, and a mural. They even had a band. Christmas with dad is the first event like this in the country. Browning said she hopes to see it grow into other correctional centers around the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Victory over Violence: Drive-by Blessings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday in Champaign a local church was out spreading Christmas cheer. They call it “Drive by Blessings” and it’s one way the church is hoping to achieve Victory over Violence. They filled their church bus up with a thousand gifts, then they took to the streets. Driving by and blessing anyone, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CU Church hosts Christmas experience

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are looking for something to do with your family this week, CU Church is hosting a Christmas experience at Hudson Farm. Organizers say its a safe way to spread Christmas cheer. Not just safe from COVID-19, but safe for people who might not be comfortable inside a church. It’s […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Tips to deal with conflicts at Christmas gatherings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas is a wonderful time to spend with loved ones but it also comes with a chance of conflicts at holiday gatherings… Since Thanksgiving this year, officials at Elliott Counseling Group (ECG) have seen an increasing number of clients who need help with anxiety related to the fear of discussions at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
WCIA

Christmas tree to honor lives lost to gun violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Thursday night, people gathered at Crestview Park in Urbana. They unveiled an remembrance tree, honoring and remembering lives lost to gun violence. This time of year can be especially hard for families who have lost loved ones. A lot of families in Champaign-Urbana have lost them at a young age to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

UPDATED: Locals to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

Update 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Georgetown Ridge Farm High School told us it will also have representation in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Band Director Paige Smith said she and her father, a retired band director, will be marching in a group called the Band Director Marching Band. Smith, who will be playing the saxophone, described […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Home announces holiday hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site announced on Thursday its hours of operation for Christmas and New Year’s. The Lincoln Home will be open for tours on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The visitor’s center will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Home and the visitor’s center […]
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Locations of non-emergency care during Christmas time

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Hospitals across central Illinois just released hours and locations of non-emergency care during Christmas time this year. Carle Health – Christmas Day – Carle Champaign on Curtis Convenient Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.– Carle Danville on Fairchild Convenient Care Plus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.– Carle Eureka Hospital Convenient […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Ice Breaker
WCIA

COVID canceling holiday plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christmas 20-21 was supposed to be somewhat normal. “I’m very scared to be flying, to be honest. I’m glad to see everyone looks pretty masked up,” Ashley Clark, a traveler, said. But with the Omicron variant surging across the country, it’s a wrap for many holiday plans. “Right up until Tuesday […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Winter housing and food resources for Champaign County residents

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials of the City of Urbana just recently released a list of quick references to winter housing and food resources for people living in Champaign County. Families/Children – Emergency Shelter for Families with children: To inquire about the Emergency Shelter for Families (ESF), people can send an email to homeless-services@ccrcp.org or call […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting and owning a business is not an overnight endeavor. But for Telisa Byndum, her nights were spent wondering how she’d pay for her water bill. So she reached out to the Salvation Army of Champaign County. That led to her meeting Bobbi Kennedy, the Pathways to Hope Program Coordinator. “When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

4-year-old recognized as Honorary Marine

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Marine Corps in Champaign and St. Louis have recently come together to show their support for a 4-year-old whose wish is to become a Marine like his father… 4-year-old Gunner Saddler is a tough soldier when it comes to his battle with cancer. His mother and father are Emily Saddler […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WCIA

Winners of Christmas decoration contest announced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced on Wednesday the winners of its Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest. There were two judging methods: the City Selection, which was decided by Mayor Rickey Williams and representatives from city departments, and the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by the public. 3026 Golf […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Treasurer returns money to hospital through man’s estate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer has given $90,000 to a Chicago children’s hospital, the latest gift from one man’s estate. The office of Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a former Champaign state senator, returned the money to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds are from the estate of Army veteran Ernest Ulrich, who died in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

IDOT Holiday travel tips

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you’re leaving the state or coming to visit — it’s safe to say you’ll hit some kind of traffic around the holiday season.Some travelers told us for them, traffic wasn’t all too bad, compared to years past.“Going through Nashville was smooth as silk. The traffic was light connected with 24 […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: December 21

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.
SPORTS
WCIA

New visitors guidelines begin at HSHS St. John’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital announced on Wednesday that, starting Thursday, it will begin limiting the number of visitors for hospital patients. The hospital is currently allowing two visitors for all patients, but that will change on Thursday. Depending on the age of the patient and where they are being treated, some […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy