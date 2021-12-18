White Sands National Monument

About 50 tractor-trailer loads of beautiful white sand are being used to replenish and restore the Laurel River Lake beach at the dam spillway. According to Jonathan Friedman, resource manager with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Short Mountain Silica was awarded a contract to deliver 1,425 tons of sand to the beach area, which is managed by the Corps. Friedman said the sand was purchased through a Defense Logistics Agency contract in the amount of $82,692. He said they replenish the Laurel Lake beach in response to conditions and when funds become available. The amount of sand purchased is enough to cover the entire spillway area. Volleyball courts at the beach also will be rehabbed. Last year, the Corps of Engineers installed a new restroom station on the north side of the beach, to replace one that was destroyed by arson. The new restroom is located adjacent to the beach so visitors using the beach no longer need to cross the road. Friedman said. The Corps of Engineers encourages all visitors to wear a life jacket any time they are recreating on or near the water. Loaner life jackets are available free of charge at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach and the U.S. Forest Service, Holly Bay Marina. ” Friedman said the public should be extremely happy with the restoration of this beautiful amenity.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO